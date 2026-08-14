In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-class-all-terrain
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 75 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|948
|Mileage
|12.06 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-