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HomeCompare Carse-class-all-terrain vs Vellfire [2020-2023]

Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Vellfire [2020-2023]
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 75 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Range-948
Mileage12.06 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1950 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS 6
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl16.35
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Engine Type
CDIPetrol Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19225 / 60 R17
Rear Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLMulti-Link Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLMCPherson Strut with Stabiliser
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19225 / 60 R17
Width
1852 mm1850
Length
4933 mm4935
Wheelbase
2939 mm3000
Height
1475 mm1895
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Bootspace
540 litres-
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres58
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricManual
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-160000
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Yes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
-Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
-Yes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
-7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
-8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
NoBench
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
-Beige
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,7811,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,00089,90,000
RTO
9,66,5008,99,030
Insurance
3,18,2813,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8192,19,016

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