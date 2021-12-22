HT Auto
HomeCompare Carse-class-all-terrain vs Vellfire

Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Toyota Vellfire

Filters
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS 6
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl16.35
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Engine Type
CDIPetrol Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,7811,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,00089,90,000
RTO
9,66,5008,99,030
Insurance
3,18,2813,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8192,19,016
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details