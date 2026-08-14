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HomeCompare Carse-class-all-terrain vs Superb [2023-2024]

Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019], Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Superb [2023-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzSkoda
Price₹ 75 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage12.06 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
CDIEngine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19205 / 55 R16
Rear Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19235 / 45 R18
Width
1852 mm1864 mm
Length
4933 mm4869 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm2836 mm
Height
1475 mm1503 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
540 litres625 litres
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres66 litres
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED,LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Speakers
6+11
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
-Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
-9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
-Piano Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,78162,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,00054,00,000
RTO
9,66,5005,69,000
Insurance
3,18,2812,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8191,33,459

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