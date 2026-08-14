e-class-all-terrain vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Superb [2023-2024] Brand Mercedes-Benz Skoda Price ₹ 75 Lakhs ₹ 54 Lakhs Mileage 12.06 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019], Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.