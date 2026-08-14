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HomeCompare Carse-class-all-terrain vs Macan

Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Porsche Macan

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019], Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs Macan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Macan
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 75 Lakhs₹ 96.05 Lakhs
Mileage12.06 kmpl6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹96.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
CDI2.0L R4 Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19255 / 50 R19
Rear Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLSelf-tracking Trapezoidal-link
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLFully Independent Double Wishbone
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19235 / 55 R19
Width
1852 mm1922 mm
Length
4933 mm4726 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm2807 mm
Height
1475 mm1621 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
540 litres458 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres65 litres
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Yes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
-Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
-8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofOptional
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
-8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
-Black, Agate Grey
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,7811,09,65,615
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,00096,05,000
RTO
9,66,5009,60,500
Insurance
3,18,2813,99,615
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8192,35,693
Expert Rating
-

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