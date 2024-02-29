Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

e-class-all-terrain vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Gls [2020-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 75 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage12.06 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75.00 Lakhs*
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS 6
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl12.5
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
CDIOM656 Turbocharged I6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,7811,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,0001,08,90,000
RTO
9,66,50014,15,250
Insurance
3,18,2814,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8192,74,200
Expert Rating
-

