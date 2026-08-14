e-class-all-terrain vs GLC Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Glc coupe Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 75 Lakhs ₹ 68 Lakhs Mileage 12.06 kmpl 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019], Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.