In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019] and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-class-all-terrain
|Eqc
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 75 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|471 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.06 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|80 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs