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Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Mercedes-Benz EQC

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019] and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs EQC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Eqc
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 75 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Cr
Range-471 km/charge
Mileage12.06 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-80 kwh
Engine Capacity1950 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-41 Hrs

Filters
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC
400 4MATIC
₹1.07 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Emission Standard
BS 4BS 6
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
CDI2 Electric Motors
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.9
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19285 / 50 R20
Rear Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLMulti-link suspension, self levelling air springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
AGILITY CONTROLDouble wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19285 / 50 R20
Width
1852 mm1884
Length
4933 mm4762
Wheelbase
2939 mm2873
Height
1475 mm1624
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Bootspace
540 litres500
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres-
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
35
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
-Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
-Yes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
-9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
-Indigo Blue / Black , Silk Beige / Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,7811,11,73,497
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,0001,06,80,000
RTO
9,66,50054,000
Insurance
3,18,2814,38,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8192,40,162

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