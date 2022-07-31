e-class-all-terrain vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Eqc Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 75 Lakhs ₹ 1.07 Cr Range - 471 km/charge Mileage 12.06 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 80 kwh Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019] and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.