In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019] and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-class-all-terrain
|Eqb
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 75 Lakhs
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|423 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.06 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)