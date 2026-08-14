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Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019] and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs EQB Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Eqb
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 75 Lakhs₹ 72.2 Lakhs
Range-423 km/charge
Mileage12.06 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-70.5 kWh
Engine Capacity1950 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
250 Plus
₹72.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Visual Comparison

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Front View
Grille
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Specification
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 4-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
CDI-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19-
Rear Suspension
AGILITY CONTROL-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
AGILITY CONTROL-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19-
Width
1852 mm1834 mm
Length
4933 mm4684 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm2829 mm
Height
1475 mm1654 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
540 litres-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres-
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
35
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+8
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
-Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
-7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
-10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
-Rose Gold/Titanium Grey Pearl
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,78175,55,071
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,00072,20,000
RTO
9,66,50029,000
Insurance
3,18,2813,05,571
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8191,62,387

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