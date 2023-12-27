In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price starts at Rs 63.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 200 Expression and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs 88.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for D5 Inscription.
E-Class: 1991 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage.
XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 v.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less