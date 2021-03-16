HT Auto
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
M274 Turbo I4-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1650 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Drivetrain
RWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
194 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,04,68058,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
64,50,00055,90,000
RTO
6,74,00033,000
Insurance
2,80,1802,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,59,1551,26,087

