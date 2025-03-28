E-Class[2021-2024] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class[2021-2024] Xc40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 63.6 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 16.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 200 Expression and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. E-Class[2021-2024]: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.