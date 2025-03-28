hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsE-Class[2021-2024] vs S60

Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] vs Volvo S60

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 200 Expression, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. E-Class[2021-2024]: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
E-Class[2021-2024] vs S60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class[2021-2024] S60
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 63.6 Lakhs₹ 45.9 Lakhs
Mileage16.1 kmpl14.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
E-Class[2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024]
E 200 Expression
₹63.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S60
Volvo S60
T4 Inscription
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
M274 Turbo I42.0L B4204T6 I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1650 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
194 bhp @ 5500 rpm188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.7
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
NoNo
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R17235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link, Air Springs, Twin-Tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers with Adaptive DampingIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
Four-Link, Air Springs, Twin-Tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers with Adaptive DampingDouble Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R17235 / 45 R18
Length
50754761
Wheelbase
30792872
Height
14951431
Width
18602040
Bootspace
540442
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
44
Fuel Tank Capacity
8060
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black , Beige with brown / Open-pore light brown ash wood trimBlond / Charcoal, Charcoal, Brown / Charcoal
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,04,68052,71,852
Ex-Showroom Price
64,50,00045,90,000
RTO
6,74,0004,65,330
Insurance
2,80,1802,15,922
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,59,1551,13,312
Expert Rating

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The E-Class is now available in five exterior colour options, including this shade of Blue.
New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class prices hiked by up to 1 lakh
28 Mar 2025
The new Volvo S60 seeks to carve out a space for itself in the luxury sedan segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volvo S60 2021 first drive review: Serene luxury to tame German charge
7 Nov 2023
The Volvo S60 was last updated in India in January 2021.
Volvo S60 delisted from India lineup: Details here
21 Nov 2022
The Skoda Kushaq for Vietnam gets adaptive cruise control and blindspot monitoring in addition to all the other features
Auto recap, March 28: Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a price hike, Tata enters Mauritian market and more
29 Mar 2025
2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
Volvo S60 Black Edition breaks cover, features black accents and badging
23 Feb 2022
The new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB has grown in proportions and is now 13 mm taller, 14 mm longer and gets a 15 mm longer wheelbase. It aims to please the rear-seat occupants even further
2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Review: Why everyone loves the big ‘E’
9 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
26 Aug 2023
Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
15 Dec 2020
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
The E-Class is now available in five exterior colour options, including this shade of Blue.
2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB first look: The best-selling luxury car aims to better itself
10 Sept 2024
Swedish auto giant Volvo has taken the covers of the upcoming XC60 facelift SUV. It is expected to replace the outgoing version of the SUV in India soon.
Watch Volvo XC60 facelift SUV unveiled with key updates. India launch soon
20 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers