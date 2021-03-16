|Engine Type
|M274 Turbo I4
|2.0L B4204T6 I4
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
|300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹74,04,680
|₹52,71,852
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹64,50,000
|₹45,90,000
|RTO
|₹6,74,000
|₹4,65,330
|Insurance
|₹2,80,180
|₹2,15,922
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,59,155
|₹1,13,312