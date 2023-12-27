Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 200 Expression
₹63.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
M274 Turbo I4Petrol Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1650 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
194 bhp @ 5500 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,04,6801,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
64,50,00089,90,000
RTO
6,74,0008,99,030
Insurance
2,80,1803,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,59,1552,19,016

