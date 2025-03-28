In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 200 Expression and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. E-Class[2021-2024]: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
E-Class[2021-2024] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-class[2021-2024]
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 63.6 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|948
|Mileage
|16.1 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-