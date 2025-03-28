E-Class[2021-2024] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class[2021-2024] Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 63.6 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 16.1 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 200 Expression and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. E-Class[2021-2024]: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.