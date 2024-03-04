Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs Toyota Camry

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

E-Class vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class Camry
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 63.6 Lakhs₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Range-958
Mileage16.1 kmpl19.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity-245 Volt
Engine Capacity1950 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 200 Expression
₹63.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Camry
Toyota Camry
Hybrid
₹46.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
M274 Turbo I4Petrol-Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1650 rpm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
194 bhp @ 5500 rpm176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,04,68052,34,691
Ex-Showroom Price
64,50,00046,17,000
RTO
6,74,0004,72,030
Insurance
2,80,1801,45,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,59,1551,12,513
Expert Rating
-

