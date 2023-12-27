In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price starts at Rs 63.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 200 Expression, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs 85.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cayman. E-Class: 1991 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 13.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less