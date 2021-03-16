HT Auto
E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 200 Expression
₹63.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
M274 Turbo I42.0 Petrol engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1650 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
194 bhp @ 5500 rpm189 bhp @
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,04,68050,70,627
Ex-Showroom Price
64,50,00044,00,000
RTO
6,74,0004,69,000
Insurance
2,80,1802,01,127
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,59,1551,08,987
