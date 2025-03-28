E-Class[2021-2024] vs GLB Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class[2021-2024] Glb Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 63.6 Lakhs ₹ 64.8 Lakhs Mileage 16.1 kmpl 16 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 200 Expression, Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line. E-Class[2021-2024]: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.