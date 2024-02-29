Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

E-Class vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class Gla [2021-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 63.6 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Mileage16.1 kmpl17 to 19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
...Read More

Filters
E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 200 Expression
₹63.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
M274 Turbo I41.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1650 rpm250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
194 bhp @ 5500 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,04,68055,57,015
Ex-Showroom Price
64,50,00048,50,000
RTO
6,74,0005,14,000
Insurance
2,80,1801,92,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,59,1551,19,441
Expert Rating
-

