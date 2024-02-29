In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 200 Expression, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. E-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. E-Class vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class Gla [2021-2024] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 63.6 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Mileage 16.1 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4