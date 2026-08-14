In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
CLS vs S90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cls
|S90
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|₹ 68.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.1 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4