In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
CLS vs Vellfire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cls
|Vellfire
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|-
|1157 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.1 kmpl
|19.28 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-