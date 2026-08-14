hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsCLS vs Vellfire

Mercedes-Benz CLS vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
CLS vs Vellfire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cls Vellfire
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 86.39 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Cr
Range-1157 km/charge
Mileage16.1 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1950 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
300d
₹86.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Mercedes-Benz CLS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
Configuration Selector Knob
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
OM654Petrol Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1064.581157 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.1319.28 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 4200 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
5-Link Independent, Air Springs, Continuously Variable DampersDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
4-Link Independent, Air Springs, Continuously Variable DampersMCPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R18225 / 55 R19
Length
49885010 mm
Wheelbase
29393000 mm
Height
14351950 mm
Width
18901850 mm
Bootspace
520-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6660 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoManual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
NoBench
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Magma Grey, Magma Grey / Espresso Brown, Marsala Brown / Espresso Brown, BlackBeige
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,49,7621,35,00,405
Ex-Showroom Price
86,39,3991,19,73,400
RTO
10,90,66612,37,700
Insurance
2,19,3972,88,805
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
300500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,13,8592,90,176
Expert Rating
-

Vellfire Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire vs Defender

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be made available in two trims.
2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV with ADAS tech launched at 1.20 crore
3 Aug 2023
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
MG M9 EV comes challenging the Toyota Vellfire with its highly affordable pricing compared to the latter.
MG M9 EV vs Toyota Vellfire: Premium MPV battle in India just electrified
22 Jul 2025
Mercedes-Benz CLS is facing the end of the road in 2024.
Mercedes-Benz is on a killing spree, plans to axe coupes, wagons and CLS
2 Feb 2023
The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Which premium MPV would you like to be in
5 Feb 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers