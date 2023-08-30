Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz CLS vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
300d
₹86.39 Lakhs*
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.27 Crore*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
OM654V8 Petrol engine
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1064.58795
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm700 Nm @
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.1310.6
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 4200 rpm456 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,49,7621,45,27,478
Ex-Showroom Price
86,39,3991,26,84,000
RTO
10,90,66613,22,400
Insurance
2,19,3975,20,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
300500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,13,8593,12,252

