In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
CLS vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cls
|718
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.1 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4