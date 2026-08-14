In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
CLS vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cls
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.1 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4