CLS vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cls Eqc Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 86.39 Lakhs ₹ 1.07 Cr Range - 471 km/charge Mileage 16.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 80 kwh Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.