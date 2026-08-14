In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Coupe vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-coupe
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 80.17 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.2 to 10.8 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2996 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4