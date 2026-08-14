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Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Coupe vs C40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-coupe C40 recharge
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 80.17 Lakhs₹ 62.95 Lakhs
Range- 530 km/charge
Mileage9.2 to 10.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-78 kWh
Engine Capacity2996 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
C-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe
43 AMG 4MATIC
₹80.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹62.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
M276 Twin-Turbo V6-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
717.42530 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 2500 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
10.87-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
385 bhp @ 5500 rpm408 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
2996 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.05-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18235 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
5-link Suspension with Adaptive Damping-
Front Suspension
4-link Suspension with Adaptive Damping-
Rear Tyres
245 / 40 R18255 / 45 R19
Length
46934440 mm
Wheelbase
28402702 mm
Height
14021591 mm
Width
18101873 mm
Bootspace
355413 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherRecycled Material
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackCharcoal Insert/Sky Blue Insert
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,19,69472,77,758
Ex-Showroom Price
81,10,00062,95,000
RTO
8,65,0006,40,830
Insurance
3,44,1943,41,428
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,00,3161,56,427
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful drive dynamicsStylish visual cues on the outside

Cons

Cabin lacks the plush feel

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