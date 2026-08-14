C-Coupe vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-coupe C40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 80.17 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 2996 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.