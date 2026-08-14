C-Coupe vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-coupe Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 80.17 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 2996 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.