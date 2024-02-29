In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 10.87 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. C-Coupe vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-coupe Gls [2020-2024] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 80.17 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 10.87 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2996 cc 2925 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Cylinders 6 6