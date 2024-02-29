In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC.
C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 10.87 kmpl mileage.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Coupe vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-coupe
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 80.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|Mileage
|10.87 kmpl
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2996 cc
|2925 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6