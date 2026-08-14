C-Coupe vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-coupe Glc [2019-2023] Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 80.17 Lakhs ₹ 58.6 Lakhs Mileage 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl - Engine Capacity 2996 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.