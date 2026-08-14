In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Coupe vs CLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-coupe
|Cls
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 80.17 Lakhs
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.2 to 10.8 kmpl
|16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2996 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4