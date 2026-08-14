C-Class Cabriolet vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class cabriolet C40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 68.7 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 17.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1991 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300 and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.