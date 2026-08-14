C-Class Cabriolet vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class cabriolet Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 68.7 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 17.4 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1991 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.