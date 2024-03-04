In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C300 and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. C-Class Cabriolet vs Camry Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class cabriolet Camry Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 68.7 Lakhs ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Range - 958 Mileage 17.4 kmpl 19.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - 245 Volt Engine Capacity 1991 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -