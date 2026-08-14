C-Class Cabriolet vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class cabriolet 718 Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 68.7 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1991 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.