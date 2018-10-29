|Engine Type
|M264 Turbo
|Two asynchronous electric motors
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|370 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Automatic Parking
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹83,04,145
|₹77,97,940
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹72,40,000
|₹74,50,000
|RTO
|₹7,53,000
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹3,10,645
|₹3,14,440
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,78,488
|₹1,67,608