|Engine Type
|M264 Turbo
|OM654
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|370 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
|241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹83,04,145
|₹99,49,762
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹72,40,000
|₹86,39,399
|RTO
|₹7,53,000
|₹10,90,666
|Insurance
|₹3,10,645
|₹2,19,397
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹300
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,78,488
|₹2,13,859