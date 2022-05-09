HT Auto
C-Class 2022
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
C 200
₹55.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC60
Volvo XC60
D5 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
246 Kmph180
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds7.1
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
9G TRONICFour-cylinder twin turbo-charged diesel engine
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm232 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-360 Camera
Parking Sensors
-Front & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-Yes
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,95,93671,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00,00061,90,000
RTO
5,79,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,16,4362,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,3241,52,792
