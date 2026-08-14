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Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs Volvo v90-cross-country

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class vs v90-cross-country Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class V90-cross-country
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 59.9 Lakhs₹ 65.31 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 to 23 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1496 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 220d
₹59.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
v90-cross-country
Volvo v90-cross-country
D5 Inscription
₹65.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
OM 6542.0L Turbocharged
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)Diesel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17245 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Four-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliserDouble Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Suspension
Five-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliserIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17245 / 45 R19
Length
4751 mm4939 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm2941 mm
Height
1437 mm1543 mm
Width
1820 mm1879 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
455 L530 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres60 litres
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & Halogen - RearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes (64)Multi-colour
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40No
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)All
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,52,97078,31,855
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00065,31,000
RTO
6,28,00010,26,769
Insurance
2,34,4702,73,586
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,2971,68,337

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