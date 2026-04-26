In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-class
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 59.9 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.9 to 23 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)