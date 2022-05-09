HT Auto
C-Class 2022
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
C 200
₹55.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
246 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds4.7 seconds
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders InlineNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
9G TRONIC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm408 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - All
Parking Assist
-360 Camera
Parking Sensors
-Front & Rear
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-Yes
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,95,93664,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00,00061,25,000
RTO
5,79,00029,000
Insurance
2,16,4362,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,3241,37,944

