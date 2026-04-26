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Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs Toyota Camry

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class Camry
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 59.9 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range-1275 km/charge
Mileage16.9 to 23 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity-251.6 Volt
Engine Capacity1496 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 220d
₹59.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Camry
Toyota Camry
Elegant
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
OM 654-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)184 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Four-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliserMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Five-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliserDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 45 R18
Length
4751 mm4920 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm2825 mm
Height
1437 mm1455 mm
Width
1820 mm1840 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
455 L-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres50 litres
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic with Memory
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)-
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive With Stop and Go
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & Halogen - Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes (64)Footwell Lamps
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderAudio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40-
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)Front only
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,52,97055,10,087
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00048,50,000
RTO
6,28,0004,95,330
Insurance
2,34,4701,64,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,2971,18,433

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