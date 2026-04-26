In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-class
|Camry
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 59.9 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1275 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.9 to 23 kmpl
|25.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|251.6 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-