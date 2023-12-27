Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsC-Class 2022 vs Macan

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 vs Porsche Macan

In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
C-Class 2022
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022
C 200
₹55.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹69.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
246 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds-
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
9G TRONIC2.0L R4 Turbocharged I4
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - All
Parking Assist
-Reverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
-Front & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-No
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,95,93695,03,701
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00,00083,21,000
RTO
5,79,0008,32,100
Insurance
2,16,4363,50,101
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,3242,04,271
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Excellent car packed with all stuff around all terrains in India. We feel the power under our legs and on flattening the accelerator peddle, the car just vanishes into thin air. Amazing driving experience and would like to call it a drivers car and the engine stands very obedient to the driver making the driver the king.I was also amazed by the fuel economy of around 13kmpl in spite of non-comprom...

ising performance. The interiors are just awesome and hug the person and a bit disappointed with rear-seat space as it was not comfortable for a 6ft guy to sit in the rear with the front seat adjusted to extreme back, but after all, we know that Porsche is a drivers car and not an owner so rear seating doesn't matter much. The transmission is just awesome with seamless gear shifts and paddle shifts make it a bit sporty. Overall very much happy with the drive and response of engine which comes with a power of around 250 bhp and 300nm torque.

Read More

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
    27 Dec 2023
    MG Motor's ZS EV electric SUV is seen charging up at one of the Zeon charging stations. The carmaker has tied up with Zeon as one of its charging point operators.
    MG Motor expands EV charging network, ties up with Zeon as its sixth charging partner
    27 Dec 2023
    The SU7 electric sedan will be Xiaomi's first EV to go into production which is expected to start this month. The deliveries of the SU7 is likely to begin in February next year.
    China's tech giant Xiaomi announces first EV technology event, to reveal details tomorrow
    27 Dec 2023
    The production version of Lamborghinin Lanzador is expected to arrive in 2028.
    Lanzador fills a gap in Lamborghini's range that is missing sedan and traditional 2+2
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     