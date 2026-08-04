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Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs Porsche Macan

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class vs Macan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class Macan
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 59.9 Lakhs₹ 96.05 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 to 23 kmpl6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1496 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 220d
₹59.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹96.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
OM 6542.0L R4 Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)Petrol
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Four-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliserFully Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Five-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliserSelf-tracking Trapezoidal-link
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17255 / 50 R19
Length
4751 mm4726 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm2807 mm
Height
1437 mm1621 mm
Width
1820 mm1922 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
455 L458 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres65 litres
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicOptional
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & Halogen - RearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes (64)Yes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4040:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)No
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,52,9701,09,65,615
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00096,05,000
RTO
6,28,0009,60,500
Insurance
2,34,4703,99,615
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,2972,35,693
Expert Rating
-

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