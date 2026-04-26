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Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class Countryman
BrandMercedes-BenzMINI
Price₹ 59.9 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 to 23 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1496 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 220d
₹59.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
OM 6542.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)296 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)Petrol
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Four-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliserMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Five-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliserMultilink
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17R19
Length
4751 mm4447 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm2692 mm
Height
1437 mm1645 mm
Width
1820 mm1843 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
455 L505 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres54 litres
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)-
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic-
Tachometer
Digital-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED - Front & Halogen - Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes (64)-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4040:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,52,97074,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00064,90,000
RTO
6,28,0006,78,000
Insurance
2,34,4702,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,2971,60,134

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