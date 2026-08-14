In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class vs Cooper JCW Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-class
|Cooper jcw
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 59.9 Lakhs
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 to 23 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4