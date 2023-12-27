Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 vs Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

C-Class 2022
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022
C 200
₹55.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
450 4MATIC LWB
₹93.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
246 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds-
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
9G TRONICM256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm362 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - All
Parking Assist
-360 Camera
Parking Sensors
-Front & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-Yes
Steering Adjustment
-Manual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,95,9361,10,50,309
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00,00096,30,000
RTO
5,79,00010,17,000
Insurance
2,16,4364,02,809
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,3242,37,514

