HomeCompare CarsC-Class 2022 vs GLC [2019-2023]

Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022 vs Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]

C-Class 2022
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
C 200
₹55.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLC [2019-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023]
200 Progressive
₹58.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
246 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds-
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
9G TRONICM264 Turbocharged I4
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - All
Parking Assist
-Reverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
-Front & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-Yes
Steering Adjustment
-Manual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,95,93667,32,929
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00,00058,60,000
RTO
5,79,0006,15,000
Insurance
2,16,4362,57,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,3241,44,716
