|Top Speed
|246 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.3 seconds
|-
|Engine
|1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|9G TRONIC
|M264 Turbocharged I4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|197 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC)
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Heater
|-
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|-
|Electronic - All
|Parking Assist
|-
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Parking Sensors
|-
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|-
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|-
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|-
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹62,95,936
|₹67,32,929
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹55,00,000
|₹58,60,000
|RTO
|₹5,79,000
|₹6,15,000
|Insurance
|₹2,16,436
|₹2,57,429
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,35,324
|₹1,44,716