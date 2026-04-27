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Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs Mercedes-Benz GLC

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d, Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class vs GLC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class Glc
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 59.9 Lakhs₹ 77 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 to 23 kmpl14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity1496 cc1993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 220d
₹59.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
OM 6542.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)Petrol
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Four-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser-
Rear Suspension
Five-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser-
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 55 R19
Length
4751 mm4716 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm2888 mm
Height
1437 mm1640 mm
Width
1820 mm1890 mm
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
455 L620 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres62 litres
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
YesNo
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
YesNo
Remote Engine Start/Stop
YesYes
Emergency Call Button
YesYes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingAutomatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver (with light)
Air Purifier
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicAluminium
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseHands-Free
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & Halogen - RearNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes (64)Multi-colour (64)
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesAdaptive
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4040:20:40
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)Front (Cooled)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,52,97090,20,383
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00077,00,000
RTO
6,28,0009,91,500
Insurance
2,34,4703,28,383
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,2971,93,883
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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