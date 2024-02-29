Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

C-Class 2022 vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class 2022 Gla [2021-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 55 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 to 23 kmpl17 to 19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1496 cc1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
C-Class 2022
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022
C 200
₹55.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
246 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds8.7 seconds
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
9G TRONIC1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3600 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1800 rpm250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Parking Assist
-Reverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
-Front & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-Yes
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,95,93655,57,015
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00,00048,50,000
RTO
5,79,0005,14,000
Insurance
2,16,4361,92,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,3241,19,441

