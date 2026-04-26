C-Class [2018-2022] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class [2018-2022] Xc40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 50.01 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage - - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. C-Class [2018-2022]: 1950 cc engine, kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.