C-Class [2018-2022] vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class [2018-2022] C40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 50.01 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage - - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. C-Class [2018-2022]: 1950 cc engine, kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.