|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|300 Nm @ 1200 rpm
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|201 bhp @ 5800 rpm
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|239
|-
|Engine Type
|M264 Turbo with EQ Boost
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.7
|-
|Battery
|48 Volt
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Visual display
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|₹1,23,695
|₹NaN
Mercedes-Benz has been steadily tightening its grip over the crown in the Indian luxury car space with both its SUVs as well as sedan models combining to provide a solid surge to sales. The ratio of demand - and therefore orders - between the two body styles is nearly similar and timely updates to proven performers...Read More