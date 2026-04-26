In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. C-Class [2018-2022]: 1950 cc engine, kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class [2018-2022] vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-class [2018-2022]
|Fortuner
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 50.01 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|-
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-